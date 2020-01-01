Google is adding two Stadia Pro games for January 2020

Loading...

For the new year, Google this morning revealed which Stadium Pro games will be available in January 2020. Just like last month, two titles are coming on the market, while there are three previous ones left for a total of five recorded games with the $ subscription. 9.99 / month.

Update 1/1: Thumper and Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration are now ready to claim. You can do this by visiting the "Stadia Pro games" carousel in the store or via the "All games" list.

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration and Thumper come from January 1. The first title follows Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition and normally costs $ 29.99, while the last one costs $ 19.99.

Lara Croft's second modern adventure is even deeper and more exciting than her first, racing against treacherous forces in search of the secrets of eternal life.

Also on the way to Stadia Pro is Thumper, the rhythm game of beautiful destruction. Guide your space beetle at terrifying speeds over beautiful, threatening vistas as you blast your way through enemies as you race to the ever-present beat.

Loss of Pro is the first included Tomb Raider. Final edition leaves the day before at 9:00 p.m. PT on December 31, 2019. Meanwhile, Farming Simulator 19 Platinum Edition, Destiny 2: The Collection and SAMURAI SHODOWN remain available to claim for a total of five titles next month.

This cadence in two games surpasses Google's earlier estimate that about one new game comes to Pro every month.

From Wednesday at 9 a.m. you can visit the Stadia Store on Android, iOS or the internet to redeem the Stadia Pro January 2020 games. They participate in the Pro games carousel or you can search for the list manually.

