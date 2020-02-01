Google is adding two Stadia Pro games for February 2020

Beginning the year, it’s time for the next round of titles available to subscribers to Google’s cloud streaming service. Two new Stadia Pro games will be available in February 2020.

Update 2/1: Gylt and Metro Exodus can now be used. To do this, visit the “Stadia Pro games” carousel in the store or the “All games” list. Google made the Pro titles available at midnight this month instead of the usual 9:00 a.m.

According to promotional materials from 9to5Google, Gylt and Metro Exodus will be released on February 1st. The first game is Stadia’s only (timed) exclusive game at Tequila Works and typically costs $ 29.99.

Face your fears in GYLT, a haunting story of childhood bullying and nightmares, and help Sally navigate a creepy world to rescue her missing cousin Emily. GYLT is only available at stadiums!

In the meantime, the second is not the “Gold Edition” and costs $ 39.99.

Metro Exodus is an epic, historic first-person shooter from 4A Games that combines deadly combat and stealth with exploration and survival horror in one of the most fascinating game worlds ever created. Escape the ruined ruins of dead Moscow and embark on an epic, cross-continent journey through post-apocalyptic Russia in the greatest metro adventure ever. Explore the Russian wilderness in vast, non-linear plains and follow an exciting story inspired by the novels by Dmitry Glukhovsky that extends into the depths of the nuclear winter all year round through spring, summer and autumn.

SAMURAI SHODOWN and Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20th anniversary. The latter title was only added last month and will be available to new Pro customers from January 31, 2020 at 9 a.m.

In the meantime, Thumper, Farming Simulator 19 Platinum Edition and Destiny 2: The Collection are still available for a total of five titles.

This cadence of two games continues to surpass Google’s previous estimate of adding approximately one new game every month.

From Saturday at 9:00 a.m., you can visit the Stadia Store on Android, iOS or on the Internet to redeem the Stadia Pro games for February 2020. You can join the pro game carousel or you can manually search for the listing.

More information about Google Stadia:

FTC: We use income-generating auto affiliate links. More.

You can find more news in 9to5Google on YouTube:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TteULKbNr50 (/ embed)