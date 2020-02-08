Google introduces Colab Pro with faster GPUs and more memory

Google Colab is a useful tool for data scientists and AI researchers who share their work online. The company quietly introduced a paid “Colab Pro” level with three benefits this week.

In the interactive environment of a Colaboratory, users can write and run Python on the web without configuration, with free GPU access and easy sharing using exactly the same Google Drive interface. It is particularly useful for students in educational institutions and for others who are learning about ML.

Colab Pro is an upgrade that offers three main benefits for $ 9.99 / month:

Faster GPUs : “Priority access to faster GPUs and TPUs means you don’t have to wait as long as the code runs.” Instead of the free K80, subscribers get access to Nvidia Tesla T4 and P100 and priorities for tensor processing units. Google notes that there are still usage restrictions in Colab Pro.

: “Priority access to faster GPUs and TPUs means you don’t have to wait as long as the code runs.” Instead of the free K80, subscribers get access to Nvidia Tesla T4 and P100 and priorities for tensor processing units. Google notes that there are still usage restrictions in Colab Pro. Longer terms : “Longer-running notebooks and fewer idle timeouts mean that you are less likely to disconnect.” Instead of 12 hours, Colab Pro lets notebooks “stay connected up to 24 hours, and idle timeouts are relatively small.”

: “Longer-running notebooks and fewer idle timeouts mean that you are less likely to disconnect.” Instead of 12 hours, Colab Pro lets notebooks “stay connected up to 24 hours, and idle timeouts are relatively small.” more memory: “More RAM means better performance and less memory shortage.” Notebooks have a “VM with high memory requirements”, which “generally has twice as much memory as standard Colab VMs and twice as many CPUs”.

Colab Pro does not guarantee that the resources “maintain the flexibility to adjust usage restrictions and hardware availability during operation”. However, according to Google, “only a few, if any, usage restrictions will apply to users of interactive computing.”

The paid offer was launched this week with a retweet from Google AI chief Jeff Dean, who revealed it on Saturday. The free tier remains unchanged as the subscription is currently only available in the United States. Google has created a demo notebook with Colab Pro to investigate the benefits.

