Google I / O 2020 ticket applications will run from February 20-25

Last week, Google launched its annual puzzle to reveal the date and location of this year’s I / O developer conference. The company has now announced that the application process for tickets for I / O 2020 will start on February 20.

The I / O landing page is no longer set by default on the interactive “Collaboration of the Cosmos” ARG – although the mission is still accessible to those who want to relive it. The date May 12-14 is recorded, along with the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California.

Google now states that potential participants “can request to buy a ticket from 2/20 to 2/25”, with “more information coming soon”. The page with frequently asked questions is not yet available. The window runs for six days and opens on a Thursday, runs on weekends and closes the following Tuesday.

In recent years, developers have taken note of their area of ​​interest in technology, products, and platforms, as well as other details that Google will consider attracting winners. Selection usually takes place shortly after the application window is closed and the participants are currently being charged. There is no rush to apply, unlike a first-come, first-served system.

General prices have yet to be revealed for I / O 2020 ticket applications, where Google uses cheaper academic and community passes.

