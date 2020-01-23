Google I / O 2020 puzzle: collaboration of the cosmos

At the start of every year, Google teases its I / O developer conference – especially the dates – with a comprehensive alternative reality game (ARG). The puzzle of Google I / O 2020 is a mission called “Cooperation of the Cosmos”.

The Google Developers account on Twitter revealed the puzzle this morning and said “#GoogleIO is coming” and links to a “Cooperation of the Cosmos” puzzle with a space theme:

The intergalactic satellite network that feeds this signal board is disabled. Only by working collectively will we restore the signal and reveal a special message that the entire galaxy can see. Can we count on you?

I / O ARGs in recent years have been an individual matter, but 2020 is very collaborative and requires people to work together to find the dates and location for this year’s developers conference.

Since 2016, the latter has been the Shoreline Ampitheatre right next to the Googleplex headquarters in Mountain View, California, after having spent years in San Francisco at the Moscone Center. In the meantime, the conference usually takes place during three days in early May.

The home page has a “Signal Strength” progress indicator. When you accept “mission,” a “MISSION.LOG” dashboard loads that explains the Google I / O 2020 puzzle:

The satellite cluster that is closest to your current location is located. Determine the correct name and then restore the satellites to their original frequencies. If this succeeds, a part of the Universal Grid will light up. Once all clusters are fully operational, the entire Grid will shine brightly and the connectivity of the cosmos will be restored. Remember that your fellow space citizens will work alongside you.

With a command line interface, you enter “involved” tasks to find the “cluster name”. You can tap the six satellites for directions.

To update …

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ax3PRzpng38 (/ embed)