Google I / O 2020 date: 12-14 May in Mountain View

This morning’s ‘Collaboration of the Cosmos’ puzzle has just been solved by the required threshold to reveal that Google I / O 2020 will take place from May 12-14. The Developer Conference is being held again in Mountain View, California, right next to the Googleplex.

Unlike previous I / O puzzles, Google only revealed the “special message” this year after a certain number of people had completed the online mission. Announced at 7:00 p.m. PT, the 9to5Google team completed it around 10:30 p.m. “Signal strength” reached 100% after 9 hours.

This is now the fifth year that Google has organized its developer conference at the Shoreline Amphitheater. It is normally a concert location a short walk from the company’s headquarters. The large open-air stage accommodates Sundar Pichai’s most important keynote, while Google puts large air-conditioned tents in the surrounding parking areas, as well as other installations, demos and relaxation areas.

The dates for Google I / O 2020 fall a week later than last year, with everything starting Tuesday morning and ending Thursday afternoon.

Cosmos aligned. We will be back at Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View for this year’s #GoogleIO on May 12-14! pic.twitter.com/3bZqriaoi1

– Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) January 24, 2020

Now that the data from Google I / O 2020 is now known, only ticketing and prizes are left. The company is likely to hire a lottery where potential participants complete an application to indicate their area of ​​technical interest and reason for participation.

Participants have about a week to submit an application, so there is no real hurry. This process should start next month.

