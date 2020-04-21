Google House 2.21 hints at in-app Android Tv set setup

Past month, we completely uncovered Google’s programs for a new Chromecast Extremely based on Android Television. The most recent Google Property application is now showing indicators of buying up a established-up system for televisions.

About APK Insight: In this “APK Insight” put up, we’ve decompiled the most current version of an software that Google uploaded to the Perform Retailer. When we decompile these files (termed APKs, in the scenario of Android apps), we’re able to see many traces of code inside that trace at feasible upcoming features. Preserve in head that Google may possibly or might not ever ship these options, and our interpretation of what they are may possibly be imperfect. We’ll consider to enable people that are closer to becoming concluded, even so, to show you how they’ll search in the circumstance that they do ship. With that in thoughts, examine on.

Now, Android Television established-up is generally completed on-gadget with the integrated distant and as a result of the linked exhibit, although having Chromecast up-and-managing solely demands a mobile phone. At the instant, it is unclear how the impending Android Television-run Chromecast would slot into these ranges.

Google Household 2.21 currently implies that the app in the long run will enjoy a job in environment up Android Tv units. A collection of “atv” strings describe picking out live Television, tunes, and video companies to “personalize your Tv experience.” Notably, dwell Television set is at present bundled into the listing of online video products and services and not standalone as explained in the new strings.

Select your stay Tv set providers

This will assist personalize your Tv practical experience. %1$s will install these apps during setup

Choose your music companies

This will help personalize your Tv working experience. %1$s will install these apps through set up

Pick your video clip providers

This will assistance personalize your Television practical experience. %1$s will put in these applications for the duration of setup

Powering the scenes, apps for those selected providers be set up “during set up.” Contrary to Smart Displays that stream articles straight next an Assistant command, Android Television even now needs the video clip provider’s software be put in on device and open up to make achievable the voice command.

The Household consumer will discover “Featured services” and notice people “Already on your unit.” This process looks very similar to how you established-up a Good Display or speaker, but it’s not however apparent regardless of whether the full workflow could be done on a cellphone by the Google Dwelling application.

Additional services

Highlighted products and services

Previously on your product

For case in point, preliminary setup — like coming into a Wi-Fi network — could be performed on the television screen. In the meantime, we have observed do the job in the Dwelling application past June about transferring your Google Account to Android Tv, and the system we described earlier mentioned would slot in correct soon after.

How to update?

Google Dwelling 2.21 is rolling out now through the Play Store.

