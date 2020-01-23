Google Home costs $ 45, plus offers for TP-Link Mesh Routers and more

Thursday’s best deals include Google Home for $ 45, plus write-downs on TP-Link Deco Mesh Routers and budget-friendly wireless earbuds. Go to more below for the 9to5Toys lunch break.

Google Home receives $ 45 for a limited time

GameStop offers the Google Home Smart Speaker for $ 45. We see this smart home speaker nowadays usually for $ 80, with this deal that marks a new low. Although you will not miss the screen above, you will still have access to the full range of features of Google Assistant, along with music streaming and more.

Grab two TP-Link Deco Mesh routers for $ 100

Amazon currently offers the TP-Link Deco M5 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System 2 pack $ 100. Usually $ 130 is sold, as you will now find at B&H. The current offer saves you more than 23%, corresponds to our previous listing and comes within $ 1 of the Amazon low. The Deco M5 from TP-Link is an affordable way to enjoy the benefits of covering the entire home network. It covers your stay in more than 3,800 square feet of dual-band 1,300Mb / s network speeds, touts of enhanced multi-user connection technology, and more. Each of the two routers supplied also has two Gigabit Ethernet ports, giving you the flexibility to expand your wired network and set up a special backhaul.

Budget wireless headphones for only $ 10

Amazon offers the TaoTronics Bluetooth Sport earbuds for $ 10. That’s good for a 33% discount on the usual rate and is one of the best deals we’ve seen on this pair of earplugs. Armed with an IPX6 splash-proof and lightweight design, these are fantastic options to guide you during outdoor running or while exercising. The corded design gives them up to nine hours of listening pleasure in one go, and also includes an inline microphone with playback controls. Built-in magnets round off the design, keeping the earbuds firmly around your neck while you don’t pump out numbers.

