Google has finally added the Zoom style view, but it will cost you

Google is playing catch-up.

The tech giant confirmed on Thursday that it has released a Zoom-style view for one of its video-chat products later this month, but those hoping to add a little more Brady Bunch flavor to their Google Hangout should slow down their roll. The new feature, Reuters reports, is only available at Google Meet.

For the uninitiated, Google Meet is completely different from the widely used Google Hangout. Importantly, the service is not free to everyone with a Google account like Hangouts. Instead, it is a paid business service aimed primarily at businesses.

The least expensive Ginger tier you’ll get access to Google Meet costs $ 6 per month, per user. The “most popular” version costs $ 12 per month, per person. In other words, you pay a premium for a feature that is free of competitors’ offers.

Pay.

Google Meet will support up to 16 people at once in the gallery view, notes Reuters.

Interestingly, in response to the specific and unique coronavirus demands placed on school systems around the world, Google has announced that “advanced Google Meet video-conferencing capabilities” will be available to all G Suite customers and G Suite for Education through Sept. 30 this year.

As schools struggle to respond to zoombombing incidents and various Zoom privacy concerns, the offer from Google may be welcome.

SEE ALSO: Online Town solves the most annoying thing about Zoom parties

But let’s focus on you. If you really should get a piece of this Google gallery view action but don’t feel like cash, Google offers a free trial.

“Start with a free 14-day trial of G Suite or contact sales,” the company urged. “After the trial, you can pay by credit card, or depending on the location of your business, you can also pay by direct debit.”

Just remember to bail before the end of 14 days, or you’ll end up paying for each email address.

Of course, if this is a viewing gallery you are looking for, there is no need to jump through all the hoops. Services like Jitsi Meet offer the same thing, for free.

[[tagToTranslate] google [t] zoom [t] coronavirus [t] google-meet [t] tech [t] big-tech-companies