Google has added ‘Watchlist’ to search so you can keep track of TV shows and movies

It is inevitable: After weeks of self-isolation, you’ve officially watched everything on your Netflix and Hulu recommendation lists. Now, if you’ve reached your phone on Google “what to watch,” you may notice a new feature.

On Wednesday, Google announced in a blog post that it had updated Search to include the “Watchlist” feature on its mobile platforms.

To get used to it, just start by Googling a movie or a TV show. Then tap the bookmark icon in the preview window after that and you’ll see your selection appear under the Listlist tab next time you are “my watch list” or search for a stream. Google “what a great show to watch” and you can even add personalized recommendations to your Watchlist.

Don’t like what you see? Well, this may be relevant if you allow Google products – such as Search, YouTube, and Chrome – to track your activities. If you are logged into a Google account with the “web & app” feature enabled, you will see recommendations based on your activity – including your ratings for movie and TV shows – on products of Google.

The recommendations are in turn based on what’s new, what’s mentioned on the web, and what’s trending across Google products like Search, YouTube, and Chrome.

This feature is only available on mobile for now, though. So if you’re watching a movie on your laptop, then it might be a good idea to keep your phone easy to use.

