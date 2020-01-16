Google gives Chrome OS apps a shutdown date

Enlarge / The “App” section in the Chrome Web Store.

Chrome’s packaged apps have been a dead platform for some time after it was announced in 2016 that the “App” section of the Chrome webshop would be accessed by Windows, Mac, and Linux, making Chrome OS the only supported operating system. Google announced today that the last supported platform, Chrome OS, is also losing access to Chrome apps, along with data that removes the app functionality from Chrome’s code base. Google writes that “support for Chrome apps on all operating systems will be set as follows:”

Most Windows, Mac, and Linux users haven’t been able to use Chrome-packed apps for years because the 2017 web shop was closed for them. Users on these operating systems shouldn’t notice anything unless they have the package loaded apps sideways or get them through an enterprise management feature. Chrome OS is the real news here and will continue to do so until June 2022.

Chrome OS supports a number of platforms that are presented in an “app” style. So keep in mind that only the “Chrome Packaged Apps” will disappear. Chrome OS continues to maintain app-like links to websites and supports “Progressive Web Apps (PWA)” – web APIs that support app-style features such as push notifications and offline features. There will continue to be support for Android apps that will bring the nearly 3 million apps to the Chrome OS Play Store. Google also points out that “this change will not affect Chrome extension support” and “maintaining a robust extension ecosystem is critical to Chrome’s mission and we are committed to providing a useful extension platform Customize the browsing experience for everyone. “

When Chrome Packaged Apps were designed, they were the first step from Chrome OS away from simple website icons to something that worked offline and offered deeper access to the hardware. With the addition of all the other app platforms mentioned above, Chrome Packaged Apps became less and less relevant. The platform never started on Windows, Mac and Linux, with Google only indicating 1 percent of the use on these platforms. For Chrome OS users, there are many other platforms with a better future.