Google gives Android 5 new apps for digital well-being

Google has built a powerful set of tools for digital well-being in the recent versions of Android, but now the company is experimenting with other ideas. Today, the company has launched 5 new digital wellness experiments on Android and they are all available as apps that you can try.

As indicated by Android Police, these experimental apps all appeared this week in the digital well-being collection ‘Experiments with Google’. The five apps all have different usage scenarios that help reduce the use of your smartphone, make you more aware of your usage or limit notifications.

Update 1/21: A few months after the first debut collection, Google released three of these experimental apps with “Envelope,” “Screen Stopwatch,” and “Activity Bubbles.” All three are added below and you can click here to skip directly to them.

Unlock clock

The first of these apps is “Unlock Clock”. The app is used as a live wallpaper that shows the number of times you have unlocked your smartphone all day. Once downloaded, it appears as an option in your live wallpaper selector. “Unlock Clock” is available in the Play Store.

Unlock Clock helps you consider your technical use by counting and displaying the number of times you unlock your phone per day. Simply download the background and get started.

Mailbox

The second of Google’s new digital welfare apps for Android is “Postbox.” The idea behind this app is to limit how often notifications are sent to you. Instead of delivering all of them at the same time, Post Box collects your notifications throughout the day and delivers them up to 4 times a day in an organized manner. You can see the process in action in the video below and download Postbox from the Play Store.

Postbox helps you minimize distractions by holding your notifications up to a time that suits you. Simply choose how often you want your notifications delivered. When they arrive, they are neatly organized so that you can walk through them.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lcjl3exInWk [/ embed]

We mirror

“We Flip” is designed to reduce the use of smartphones when you are close to a group of other people. The app takes every telephone in the group and links them together. Everyone switches the switch to start a new “session”. The app then follows who takes a look at their phones and, when someone unlocks, the session ends and provides some statistics. It seems like a smart way to hold the group responsible for their phones. We Flip is available in the Play Store.

We Flip enables you as a group to switch off technology to spend quality time together. Just wait for everyone to participate and turn the switch together to begin your session. If someone in the group unlocks, the session ends and you can see how you did it.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZIbOr_dGeqI [/ embed]

Uninhabited island

Just like the classic game, the digital wellness app “Desert Island” for Android is designed to find out what’s most important to you. The app takes over your smartphone and only contains shortcuts to the apps you need most, such as the camera, a note app, messages, and more. The listed apps can be adjusted by the user and then the app challenges users to stay that way for 24 hours. Desert Island is available in the Play Store.

Desert Island helps you find your focus by challenging you to go a day with just your essential apps. Simply choose the apps that are most important to you and try them out for 24 hours.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hgKRL4-ADO0 [/ embed]

Morph

The latest new digital welfare app from Google for Android is called “Morph”. The app is designed to adapt to whatever you are doing at the time. It tries to deliver the right apps at the right time, such as displaying e-mail, calendar and document apps during working hours. Morph is available in the Play Store.

Morph helps you stay focused by adapting your phone to what you do. Just think about how you divide your time and choose the apps that are most important to you in each mode. Your phone adjusts automatically based on time or place and you get exactly the right apps at the right time.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ono3SKps3Bs [/ embed]

Paper telephone

We didn’t do it in the original post, but another experiment Google recently published is “Paper Phone” and it is perhaps the strangest of the bunch. With the app you can create a foldable paper ‘phone’ that contains some of the most important parts of your smartphone, such as a to-do list, a list of contacts, recipes and more. You can even put a credit card in it. It is a very strange idea, but it can be a good way to ‘detox’ for a day.

Paper Phone is available in the Play Store.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mAKzUcM0w_s [/ embed]

Envelope

Envelope is one of the new experimental Wellbeing apps from Google and it is fairly similar to the strange ‘Paper Phone’ above. This time you print a piece of paper and fold it into the shape of an envelope. Then you seal your Pixel 3a inside – the app is only available for the medium-sized smartphone from Google – and you only have access to the dialer and camera.

The app is now available on Google Play and the printable envelopes can be downloaded.

Many people feel that they spend too much time on their phones and find it difficult to balance technology. We have designed a series of special paper envelopes that completely transform the functionality of your smartphone as long as it is sealed inside, so that you can enjoy less distraction. One envelope turns your phone into a very simple device that can only make and receive calls, while the other turns your phone into a photo and video camera without a screen, so you can focus on what’s in front of you. Printed buttons that subtly light up allow you to make phone calls and take photos, creating a quiet but magical “Envelope User Interface”.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Au14zEGkRaQ [/ embed]

Activity bubbles

Maybe my favorite of this whole set is Activity Bubbles. This app keeps track of how often you unlock your phone and how long you keep it unlocked and applies it to your background. A new bubble is formed for each unlocking and grows the longer you use your phone. Your wallpaper fills with bubbles during the day.

You can download Activity Bubbles from Google Play.

Activity Bubbles helps you discover what your phone use looks like on a day. Each unlocking creates a new bubble. The longer you stay on your phone, the bigger the bubble gets.

Stopwatch screen

Another wallpaper-based solution comes in the form of Screen Stopwatch. Just like unlocking the clock mentioned above, it keeps track of how long you actively use your device daily, but in this case displays the total with hours, minutes and seconds. If you really want to know how much you use your phone, this is perhaps the most effective, probably stress-inducing way to keep track.

Screen Stopwatch is available on Google Play.

