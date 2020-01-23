Google gets Dataset Search from beta with filters

Google has a useful tool for scientists and other researchers that pops up online datasets with a simple keyword query. Dataset Search now comes from beta with a handful of new functions.

Google was launched in September 2018 and wants to “allow easy access” to thousands of online data repositories on publisher sites, digital libraries, and even personal pages. Supporting Dataset Search is a format that providers can use to highlight information and make it easier to query.

New features at today’s launch include the ability to filter results by format, including tables – the most popular, images and text, and whether the dataset is available for free. This is located in a toolbar below the search field, with results in a sidebar and examples on the right.

In the meantime, geographic information can be mapped on a map, while the company notes a significant improvement in the quality of dataset descriptions. Finally, Google has made Dataset Search available on mobile.

Since the launch, Google has found that the service is being used by academic researchers, students, business analysts and data scientists. Frequently asked questions are: ‘education’, ‘weather’, ‘cancer’, ‘crime’, ‘football’ and ‘dogs’.

The Dataset Search corpus from Google contains nearly 25 million data sets, with the largest topics on geosciences, biology and agriculture. In the meantime, the US is at the forefront of open government data sets with more than 2 million.

