Google fully supports Chrome until July 2021 on Windows 7

In just over a week, Microsoft will stop supporting Windows 7 with security updates. In turn, Google Chrome continues to update for another 18 months on the more than ten-year-old operating system.

Google Cloud’s advice to companies is to switch to Windows 10. For those who don’t, it will “Fully support Chrome on Windows 7 for at least 18 months from Microsoft’s end date, until at least July 15, 2021.”

So if you have not yet started switching to Windows 10, or even if your organization is mid-migration, you can still take advantage of Chrome’s business opportunities.

During this period, Chrome benefits from built-in security features such as Safe Browsing, Site Isolation and last month’s password and phishing protection. Chrome Windows 7 support is also likely to extend to new user-oriented functions.

Microsoft security updates and technical assistance stop on January 14, 2020, warning the OS vendor how “your PC is still working, but may become more vulnerable to security risks.” Chrome’s extensive move comes as Internet Explore on Windows 7 will also be stopped next week.

Companies that still use Windows can pay for extended support until 2023, while dates vary for embedded variants.

According to Statcounter, the use of Windows 7 since last month was 26.79% compared to 65.4% for Windows 10. The last series of important OS depreciations from Google was in April 2016 when Chrome stopped supporting Windows XP, Vista and some older versions of macOS.

