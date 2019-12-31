Google for tax benefit & # 39; Double Irish, Dutch Sandwich & # 39; to stop

Loading...

Although legal, multinational corporations have been criticized for using tax loopholes, which can lower international rates. For the tax year 2018, Google will no longer benefit from the infamous & # 39; Double Irish, Dutch Sandwich & # 39; who has received an alternative arrangement.

According to Reuters, the company told the Dutch and Irish tax authorities in 2018 tax returns that it "will no longer use the intellectual property licensing system." The loophole in Google's law "termination will take place on December 31, 2019 or in 2020." As we explained last year:

The & # 39; Double Irish & # 39; the law concerns the transfer of income from a subsidiary established in Ireland – via a Dutch company without employees (the & # 39; Dutch Sandwich & # 39;) to a Bermuda mailbox from another, but affiliated company that also in Ireland is registered.

The purpose of these loopholes is to transfer foreign profits to countries with higher taxes. Criticism has been expressed because it has resulted in an effective single-digit tax rate on foreign profits, while companies were able to postpone the payment of US taxes.

For 2017, Google has shifted $ 22.7 billion to Bermuda compared to $ 19.2 billion in 2016. This tax loophole is a legal practice that complies with local law, while Google says it has been a effective global tax rate of 23%.

The company confirmed how it ends the practice today in a statement to Reuters by "simplifying our business structure and licensing our IP (intellectual property) from the US, not from Bermuda."

According to Reuters, this follows changes to US tax legislation, while Ireland announced in 2015 that the "Double Irish" would end in 2020:

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of the Trump administration, which came into force in January 2018, put an end to the reason for US companies to collect foreign profits offshore. Now, profits made and taxed abroad are not subject to tax on return to the US

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XjZkU6Ebgjs (/ embed)