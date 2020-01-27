Google for Games Dev Summit announced at GDC 2020

In recent years, Google was present at the Game Developers Conference focused on mobile and cloud services. The company detailed its “Google for games developer stop” today in March in GDC 2020.

With different divisions offering different services, the company unites its efforts under the name “Google for Games”. It starts with a ‘Google GDC 2020 Keynote’ with ‘innovations for game developers in Google’s product teams’.

This appears to contain Google Play, Google Cloud and Stages (represented by VP from Product John Justice), because there is no separate keynote for this latest streaming product. That keynote, along with other sessions, will have a live stream for those who cannot be in San Francisco.

Everything starts with the Google for Games Developer Summit Keynote on Monday, March 16, where product leaders from all over Google will share the latest announcements for game developers. Participate in two days of developer sessions after the keynote and learn how you can use Google solutions to create great games, connect with more players, and scale up your business.

From March 18 to 20 there is a stand for Google for Games (Moscone Center Hall S627) with demos, 1: 1 and a few surprises for visitors.

The first session day is mainly devoted to Android games and cloud services, such as Firebase. Last week, Google Cloud announced a partnership as preferred supplier of Activision Blizzard. There is one Stadia session hosted on Monday evening with Google Cloud, but most of the conversations regarding the streaming service will take place on Tuesday, March 17. We have previously spotted one about a Semantic ML tool to help create a ‘credible’ character and in-game AI.

More details – and possibly more sessions – will be announced in the coming weeks. Attendance requires a Game Developers Conference pass.

Multiplayer Game Services with Google Cloud and Stages

View Open Match, the open source matchmaking project that was co-founded by Google and Unity, and learn how game companies integrate this product today. Then stay for a joint presentation by Google Cloud and Stages where we will discuss how these platforms complement each other to create the best experience for players and developers.

Destiny to Stages: A GDC Postmortem

A Senior Bungie developer gives an honest and open description of their experience with building Destiny 2 for a brand new platform. From multiplayer testing, graphic adjustments, backend infrastructure and latency, the Bungie team shares insights into what it took to launch on the first day with Stadia with one of the best experiences on the platform.

Bring Vulkan Graphics into the mainstream

Discover how Google is approaching Vulkan’s graphical API development, what the technology achieves with the 1.2 release and tools that Stadia builds to help developers approach their work with a ‘Vulkan first’ mentality.

Mastering Cloud Gaming: Tales from Stages Launch

Listen to some partners and platform leaders from Stadia about what it took to bring their games to the new platform. Read more about the capabilities of Stages to build great gameplay experiences in different network conditions and device endpoints, how each developer approached cloud gaming and more.

Brings Google’s Machine Learning to Game Development

In recent years we have seen an increasing understanding of machine learning that has spread throughout the gaming industry. This conversation continues with working in a roadshow format, presenting a series of microtalks from Starlab’s machine learning experts, the gameplay research and development team at Stadia, to share what we have learned about applying machine learning on every part of the game development pipeline. Participants learn about ML for balancing, art iteration, NPC decision making, character movement and more.

Discover the findability of your game super

The full internet becomes your store with Stages. Come and learn how you can stimulate discoverability by using one of the most powerful functions of Stages.

Bringing the journey from our Unity Game to Stages

Join one of the most experienced independent developers in the industry to find out more about their journey with Unity to bring their game to Stages. Learn first-hand how they have approached the new platform, which areas of the game have been adjusted, the things that were easier than expected, and obstacles that needed to be cleared.

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bIk81jrGPdY (/ embed)