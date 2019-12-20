Google fined ~$166 million by France over search ads

Loading...

Expand / Mountain View, California – May 21, 2018: Exterior view of a Googleplex building, the Google corporate headquarters complex and its parent company Alphabet Inc.

European regulators have generally taken a tougher line against anti-competitive behavior than their counterparts in the United States. Ask Intel and Microsoft about their multi-million dollar fines if you have questions. This time, Google is in the spotlight, as the Autorité de la concurrence, the competition authority of France, hit the advertising giant with a fine of € 150 million ($ 166 million) on Friday morning for abusing its position Dominant in online advertising.

The problem is the ads that appear next to the search results. The competition authority in France says that Google’s rules that govern how and when advertisers can display their ads alongside search results apply “unfairly and randomly”.

The investigation of the Autorité de la concurrence goes back several years and is based on a complaint filed by Gibmedia, a French web services and micro-payment firm. Gibmedia had been expelled from the Google ad platform for posting ads that "tricked people into paying for services in terms of unclear billing," according to a statement Google gave to Tech Crunch.

Compared to the € 1.5 billion fine (~ $ 1.69 billion) that the European Commission imposed against Google in March this year, the French fine is more a slap on the wrist. The EU ruled that the grouping of personalized search platforms and Google ads was anti-competitive.

Google says it will appeal the French decision, but in the meantime it must make some changes, including clarification of its rules and the issuance of periodic reports to the Competition Authority.