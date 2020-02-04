Google Fiber abandons traditional TV plans for new customers

Last year, Google Fiber announced that it was no longer offering 100Mbps plans. With this realignment towards pure Gigabit Internet, the ISP is dropping the traditional Google Fiber TV service for new customer registrations.

Instead, the ISP encourages subscribers to sign up for online offerings like YouTube TV. The cable cutting service from YouTube can be subscribed to together with the new partner fuboTV during the registration process for Fiber.

This is particularly exciting for sports fans – fuboTV offers more than 35,000 live sports events every year. You can also watch popular television programs, films and news on fuboTV – the basic package alone provides more than 100 live channels and more than 30,000 TV episodes and films on demand every month. You also get cloud DVR and the ability to stream on multiple screens at the same time.

Fiber TV will continue to be available to existing customers, but new registrations will end today. As part of the optional service, Google produced TV box hardware and mobile apps. The only add-on that Google still offers in selected cities is a fiber optic phone line for $ 10 a month.

The company’s great ambition to bring existing Internet service providers up to speed at gigabit Internet speeds has been left behind since the start of 2010. In fact, it’s no longer on Google – despite the name – and part of Alphabet.

Fiber appears to be streamlining its services and focusing on being a “gigabit internet company”. As part of the Google Fiber TV outage, it was argued today that “the best television is already online” and its speed makes it possible.

When you have a smooth, steady connection to a gig (or more!) It is possible and easy to put your entire TV online – live, show after show, your DVR. Without long charging screens and bulky cable boxes; without competing for bandwidth from other devices or family members.

FTC: We use income-generating auto affiliate links. More.

You can find more news in 9to5Google on YouTube:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m0OHQsbR2vM (/ embed)