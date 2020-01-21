Google extends updates for Chromebooks, Chrome OS in education, raises prices

Pixelbook Go hands-on: the sophisticated version of Google on the Chromebook platform

Matt Miller from ZDNet explains that in the past Chromebooks with the Google brand were meant for those who wanted to pay a premium for a high quality experience. The Pixelbook Go still offers a premium experience designed by Google, but at a lower entry price. Read more: https://zd.net/2NkGltq

Google said it is extending support and updates for its Chrome OS Automatic Update education program to a maximum of 8 years and increasing the price for its Chrome Education Upgrade program.

The policy for automatic updates of Chrome OS (AUE) started with 3 years of automatic updates, but Google has expanded it over time. For devices launched in 2020 and beyond, AUE has a duration of 8 years. Google outlined the updates at the Bett UK Education Conference.

For example, the Lenovo 10th Chromebook Tablet and Acer Chromebook 712 will receive automatic updates until June 2028. Google also said its Google Admin Console has been updated with more controls.

Given those program updates, Google said it will increase the Chrome Education Upgrade list price, a one-time device lifetime license that unlocks commercial functions, supports fleet management and offers 24/7 support, from $ 30 to $ 38.

Education is an important sector for the efforts of Google’s Chromebook. Chromebooks have also got a grip on the company because Dell and HP have released more support and management options. Microsoft announced new devices for education last week.

Google

The extensive upgrade program and the price increase are one of Google’s many upgrades.

Other items include:

Improvements in the Google Admin console with 10 times faster page loads and improved search function. There is also a device page that lists AUE dates. App management for users, browsers, guests and kiosks is also available.

Google New devices such as the ASUS Chromebook Flip C214, Lenovo 500th Chromebook and Lenovo Chromebook 10th tablet launched.

An update of the catalog with creativity apps for Chromebooks for more creatives, teachers, parents and students. The collection of 6 creativity apps includes WeVideo for movies and reports, Book Creator for stories and comics, Infinite Painter for illustrations, Squid for notes and diagrams, Soundtrap for podcasts and music and Explain everything for screencasts and presentations. The apps can be licensed through the Google Admin Console.

New updates for the Chromebook App Hub, which now has more than 270 apps.

General availability for categories and originality reports in Google Classroom.

Also: How Apple, Google and Microsoft stack together in education technology: hardware, software and implementation

TechRepublic:

Chromebooks: