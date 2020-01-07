Google examples 'read this page' Assistant TTS for telephones

Loading...

At CES 2020, Google’s goal is to make “Assistant the most useful digital assistant during the day”. On your phone, this implies an example of an upcoming “read it” command with natural text-to-speech.

Since 2018, Google Go – a search app for RAM-restricted devices in developing countries – has a TTS functionality that allows you to listen to web pages. The company now brings a more advanced iteration that allows “natural reading of content with a long form” to Assistant.

Unlike traditional screen readers, this experience is based on new speech data sets to create more expressive and natural sounding voices, making it easier to listen for longer.

Nowadays screen readers are often found in Pocket and other read-it-later services that require you to first save a page and then download a text-only version. One integrated with Assistant and your phone is immediate, while benefiting from Google’s language comprehension and speech improvements.

You can say “Hey Google, read it” or “Hey Google, read this page” to launch on Android. This opens a new assistant read user interface with the article shown above and controls that are docked at the bottom for play / pause, rewind 10 seconds and skip 30 seconds. There is a scalable timeline with length estimation and the ability to speed up or slow down playback, as well as standard notifications for fast media playback.

The source page can be translated into 42 languages, with TTS using neural networks. When making voices that are suitable for long forms, Google looks at prosody – stress, intonation and rhythm.

Possible use cases are reading long news articles, blogs or short stories on the internet, while Google is working on automatic scrolling and text marking capabilities to “help users read the text while it’s being read.” That sequel can be especially useful for people who learn a new language.

This has the potential to offer a podcast equivalent of all long forms, and useful when hands-free or during exercise. The reading assignment from Google Assistant comes later this year for Android 5.0 and higher.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=psEX5jPkYiw [/ embed]

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hUcSPTbewDc [/ embed]