Google Duo tests picture-in-picture multitasking on the web

According to a source familiar with the matter, Google is preparing to launch picture-in-picture video calls for Google Duo on the web. This means that you can quickly make duo calls while doing other tasks on your computer.

This is a feature that has been available in the Android version of Duo since 2017. Google Duo launched on the web in February 2019. This is the latest of the many features that Google has added since launch.

On the part of Chrome, the browser added native support for picture-in-picture videos in October 2018 after YouTube launched a mini video player on the Internet the previous month.

We don’t have any screenshots of the feature yet, but we’ve learned that it will work as expected. You can click a button to view the current duo call in a smaller, separate window, navigate the web, or use other apps.

At least you can use the feature on startup in Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge, but other browsers may be supported. Expect the feature to be rolled out over the next few months.

In other Google Duo for web developments, Google recently added the ability to use the app on the web without a phone number.

