Google Duo adds emoji responses for video messages

Google's messaging efforts in recent years have not always led to success, but one of the more impressive products that was released was Google Duo. Now Google has added a new feature to Duo with responses in video messages.

Apparently added in recent days, Google's new response feature provides a quick response option for incoming video messages. For example, if a friend sends a short video and you want to respond that it's funny, you can quickly tap the response button and select the smiling emoji.

Such reactions can often also be found on other platforms. Instagram, for example, lets users respond to stories with a quick swipe that reveals a collection of emoji responses. Facebook has a similar function with responses to messages.

With responses to Google Duo, eight emoji & # 39; s are available to respond to a video message. After a response is selected, the user who sent the video message will be notified by recipients who have sent a response. If it is a group message, all users can see the reactions of others in the group.

This is probably not a feature that everyone will use every day, but for those who often share video clips on Duo with friends, it should be a useful feature. As far as we know, this is being rolled out on a large scale on Google Duo for Android. If you don't see it, make sure your app is up-to-date in the Play Store.

