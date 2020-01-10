Google Duo 69 brings streamlined settings page on Android

Loading...

Duo has seen a number of new features in recent weeks, from portrait mode to emoji responses. The latest version is less important and includes streamlining and grouping related Google Duo settings on Android.

With the latest version of Duo, Settings is no longer one long scroll list. On the contrary, related preferences are grouped, starting with “Account”. In the past, Duo now notes your e-mail address and telephone number at the bottom of the page. If you open the full page, you can “Remove Google account from Duo”, “Unsubscribe from Duo on this device” and “Remove Duo account.”

“Call settings” function Knock Knock and switch for low light and data saving mode. Previously these were the first two options available. Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL users also see the ‘Flowing video’ option here to improve jerky video.

“Notifications” just opens system settings, with “Choose theme” and “Blocks users” complete everything.

Google Duo 69.0.288601835 with the streamlined settings should now be widely available through the Play Store.

More about Google Duo:

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pBNoHRCcLFs [/ embed]