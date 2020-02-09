Google Drive on the web hides “backups” from the main navigation

Android devices can back up apps, call logs, and device settings in Google Drive. Google Drive optimizes the display of “backups” on the web, whereby the section in the navigation bar is no longer displayed.

Google has warned users who have signed in to Drive in the past few days that “backups have been moved.” The banner also contains the “Go to Storage” and “More Information” links:

You can now manage and view your device and app backups under Storage.

Instead of a dedicated section called “Backups” with the phone icon directly above “Storage”, you have to click on the number of gigabytes / terabytes directly below the progress bar. You will receive a list of all files on your online drive, sorted by storage size, and in the right corner there is a blue link to “Backups”.

You will see the same list of registered devices and apps – currently only WhatsApp – with the date “Last backup”. Tapping shows what has been saved and you can delete it. There is no way to display this actual data.

This new process is a bit complicated and covert, but displaying your backup list is less important on the web than on mobile devices – where it is still stored in the navigation drawer.

The change was announced earlier this month along with the new G Suite management controls for third-party app backups in Google Drive.

