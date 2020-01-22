Google Drive file stream for some G Suite users

The business equivalent of Backup and Sync for G Suite is called Drive File Stream. Users of the enterprise app nowadays experience some downtime and have no access to their documents.

Updating: Google says the issue is resolved. Affected users are advised to log in to Drive File Stream again.

The problem with Google Drive should be solved. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support. You can be sure that system reliability is a top priority at Google and we are constantly making improvements to improve our systems.

The Windows and macOS application displays the “Drive file stream is not enabled for the account” error message and recommends that users contact a G Suite administrator. The only options are “Try again” or “Exit”.

G Suite on Twitter confirmed the Drive File Stream downtime and the status dashboard has flagged the problem as a “service failure”. In addition to error messages, there are messages about dropping out, delays and other “unexpected behavior”.

We are investigating reports of a problem with Google Drive. We will provide more information soon. The affected users have access to Google Drive, but see error messages, high latency and / or other unexpected behavior.

Google Drive file stream appears. Error message “Drive File Stream is not enabled for the account”, worked this morning. pic.twitter.com/e3ddiBs2c7

– Toby Foote (@TobyFoote) January 22, 2020

Fortunately, the temporary solution is only access to drive.google.com on the internet or mobile apps. Drive File Stream provides access to shared disks and has other functions such as real-time presence in Microsoft Office and Outlook integration. It is aimed at work and school users, although it does not have the ability to synchronize other desktop or document folders and Google Photos.

Google will provide more details soon.

