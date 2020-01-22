Google Drive can now be used as a Progressive Web app

Progressive Web Apps may be a major problem in the future, but at the moment many of the sites and services that we want to use this way are simply not available. Google Drive recently made its debut as a Progressive Web App (PWA).

Spotted by Android Police, Google Drive has recently added support as a Progressive Web App. As a PWA, Drive can be ‘installed’ on computers and other devices. If you install a PWA, your PC, Mac or Chromebook treats that site more like a native app.

For Drive, this means that you do not see the address bar at the top of the page. There are no tabs and everything looks more like a native app. This is good news for those who are against Drive’s web experience, because with this change it feels more like installed programs on Windows and Mac. On Chromebooks it is also handy for docking.

Unfortunately this is not yet a complete experience. Apps such as Documents and Spreadsheets in Drive still open those editors in your browser. In the end, Google is likely to get these services to work in full PWAs, but it’s not yet time.

The PWA from Google Drive can also be installed on Android smartphones via Chrome, but the experience there is not nearly as good as the standard Drive app.

Some other notable PWAs from Google are YouTube Music, Stages, Photos, Messages and others. Spotify, Pinterest and Trivago are also good examples of PWAs.

