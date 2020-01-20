Google Doodles may come to the Android search widget

Last year, Google brought part of their distinctive home page ‘Doodles’ to the launch bar of Pixel phones. Now it seems that Google may be bringing the same Doodles to non-Pixel Android phones in the near future, starting with a “Lab” experiment.

Last week, Google Labs made a comeback in the Google Search app for Android and offered an opportunity to view functions in progress, such as pinching to zoom on search results. At the launch, the available Labs functions were fairly tame or were already being rolled out. On the weekend, Google enabled the option for a third Lab, given the simple name “Search widget Doodles.”

This is a familiar feature for owners of Google Pixels, since the Pixel Launcher’s built-in search widget occasionally animates the Doodle of the day on the usual Google G on the home screen. These mini Doodles contain all kinds of things, including baseballs, guitars, pretzels and snowballs.

However, the new Lab “Search Widget Doodles” can be seen on every Android phone, not just in Pixels, because our Ryan Kovatch has confirmed the Lab on its OnePlus 6T. If you consider that Google is more than capable of detecting when you use a Pixel phone – and the Pixel Launcher has its own way of turning doodles on and off – it seems likely that Doodles will come to more Androids.

Since the Lab came, no Google Doodles have been displayed on the Pixel or Android home screen widget, making it difficult to know exactly how the feature works. Via the ‘More information’ link we at least know that you have to restart your phone after you have enabled Search Widget Doodles.

Probably future Doodles will appear in the Google App’s “Search” widget. We’re watching the upcoming Google doodles to see if and when the Doodle reaches the home screens of more Android phones.

The “Labs” page of the Google app is still implemented on devices and may not be available on your phone yet. Open the Google app and tap to find the list of currently available Google Labs More, then search for the Labs option.

More about Android:

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IQqGLV_8jNI [/ embed]