Google Doodle wishes you a & # 39; Happy Holidays 2019! & # 39;

This week, Google is starting the season with a series of Doodles and Easter eggs to make you a "Happy Holidays 2019!" To be desired.

Whatever holidays you celebrate in 2019, Google wants to ensure that you have a nice holiday. The eight nights of Hanukkah started Sunday evening and the search for "Hanukkah 2019" from desktop reveals a charming family scene with dreidels. If we take a closer look at the design, the number of lit candles on the menorah will change as the party continues.

Other holidays are treated to an equally happy animated scene, with "Christmas 2019" revealing a tree in the process of being decorated. Similarly, Googling "Kwanzaa 2019" gives you an animation of a family around a kinara.

In the meantime, Festivus, the alternative, not so pleasant holiday on Monday, received the same treatment in 2019 as the last six years, with a Festivus pole that stretches the entire page of search results.

Google has also redesigned their homepage with a doodle in honor of the 2019 holidays. Today, Google fans are seduced with a trio of lighted candles surrounded by a sprig of holly.

Upon closer inspection of the mention of the Doodle in the Google Doodle blog, we see that it is very clearly labeled as "Happy Holidays 2019 (day 1)". Based on this name, we assume that Google will refresh their Doodle homepage with a new way to wish you a "Happy Holidays" for the coming days, if not the rest of the year. We keep an eye on every new Google Doodle holiday when they arrive.

