Google Doodle is in the lunar new year

Today is the first day of the Lunar New Year celebration, and the Google homepage is taking part in the festivities with a Doodle representing the Year of the Rat.

Every year the new lunar year falls on the night of the first new moon between January 21 and February 20. With the new moon arrived, we are now going to the Year of the Rat, as determined by the Chinese zodiac.

Today on the Google homepage, visitors are treated to a new Doodle to mark the Lunar New Year, with an image of a rat surrounded by the other members of the Chinese zodiac. If you’ve ever wondered why the zodiac is in the order we have today, Google was kind enough to provide a simplified explanation.

According to ancient legend, an emperor challenged various animals to race through the land to determine their order in the zodiac. Because of its size, the rat knew he could not only cross a river, so he hitchhiked on the back of the ox. But just before he reached the other side of a river, the rat then cleverly jumped away – he won first place in the race and with it the zodiac calendar!

In another interesting piece of trivia, today’s new Lunar New Year Doodle is displayed in a gold color scheme for those browsing from South Korea instead of the red ones seen in the rest of the world.

