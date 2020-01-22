Google Doodle honors the life of Anna May Wong

Today Google has dedicated their homepage to a celebration of the Chinese-American film star Anna May Wong, on the 97th anniversary of her first lead role.

On January 22, 1923, the silent film The Toll of the Sea reached the American public, making it the first time that Anna May Wong was one of the main characters in a film. The road to her true stardom, however, was paved with hard work to overcome racial stereotypes and barriers.

This morning’s Google Doodle is a beautiful slide show in honor of Anna May Wong’s journey from a humble beginning to earning her place on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Each slide uses a parallax effect to give the scene a sense of depth.

The first slide shows Wong’s dreams of being in the spotlight and becoming a star, as she often tried movies as a child and only started to get success in her teenage years. Next we see Anna May Wong portraying Lotus Flower in the film The Toll of the Sea, a film that specifically needed an Asian star.

After this role, Wong discovered that her career in Hollywood was limited because of Asian stereotypes and racial barriers that left her typecast. In the next slide we see that Anna May Wong stepped out of Hollywood to break this barrier and moved to Europe in 1928.

There she found greater opportunities to play many roles in both films and plays, as seen in the fourth slide, including Piccadilly and The Flames of Love. This created a demand for her talents, which led her to famous Hollywood films such as The Shanghai Express. In the fifth slide we see Anna May Wong as a detective who solves crimes in The Gallery of Madame Liu-Tsong, the very first TV show with an Asian-American lead, derived from Anna’s birth name, Wong Liu Tsong.

If this is the first time you have heard of Anna May Wong, you are not alone. In an interview with the artist who is responsible for Google Doodle, Sophie Diao, she shares that this project was also her introduction to the star.

I learned about her for the first time by working on the Doodle. She is amazing! I wish I knew about her when I was a kid. I was always looking for Chinese-American role models in films and TV shows. Asian-American actors are still under-represented even today, so amazingly Anna May Wong was so active at the start of film history and bridged the gap between silent films and talkies.

