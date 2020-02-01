Google Doodle honors 60th anniversary of Greensboro Sit-in

Sixty years ago, four young students in Greensboro, North Carolina, organized a sit-in at a separate lunch counter – and started a movement that encouraged sit-ins across the country to protest segregation.

Now the famous “Greensboro Four” – David Richmond, Ezell Blair Jr. (now Jibreel Khazan), Franklin McCain and Joseph McNeil – honored in a Google Doodle, debuting at 11 p.m. EST on January 31 and stay up 24 hours in the US, until February 1, the 60th anniversary of the historic sit-in and the first day of Black History Month. (According to Google, the Greensboro sit-in is the most searched sit-in in history.)

The design in the Google Doodle is the work of Karen Collins, artist and founder of the African American Miniature Museum. The Google Doodle contains a photo of a diorama with the sit-in made by Collins.

Collins tells stories about black history through dioramas.

Collins’ work, made with her husband, Eddie Lewis, uses miniature dioramas in shadow boxes to document black history – “from the Middle Passage to Barack Obama and Kendrick Lamar,” according to the museum’s website.

The vision for the African American Miniature Museum came about during the ‘pain and fear’ that Collins felt during the detention of her son, according to a blog post announcing the Google Doodle to Mashable.

“For me, the museum was a way to turn negativity into something positive and share the stories of the strength and perseverance of our ancestors through hardship,” Collins said in the blog post. “I want young people to learn about those who came before them who sacrificed to make the life they live today possible.”

Collins hopes that the Google Doodle can pay tribute not only to the sit-in Greensboro itself, but also to the changes it has brought about.

“I hope that when people see this Doodle at the start of Black History Month, they will be inspired to learn more about the sit-in, the movement and all the stories about Black resilience that have contributed to the world we live in today , “Collins said. “For people in the black community, I hope they feel gratitude and pride and remember that we have the power to build a better future for ourselves and for future generations.”

