Google Doodle celebrates the 60th anniversary of the Greensboro Sit-in

On that day in 1960, four men in Greensboro, North Carolina, started a non-violent protest movement against separate companies. For the 60th anniversary of the Greensboro Sit-in, Google is showing an incredible diorama that represents the historic protest.

On February 1, 1960, four students tried to be served from the lunch counter of their local Woolworth department store. After the service was refused, the group, later called “Greensboro Four”, stayed in the restaurant until it was closed – the title of “sit-in” when the restaurant is fully integrated.

To mark the anniversary of the Greensboro sit-in, Google is celebrating a striking diorama of the event as the leitmotif of Black History Month, which was designed by guest artist Karen Collins. Collins is the creator of the African American Miniature Museum, a mobile location for other thought-provoking scenes from past and present African American activist movements.

I hope everyone, especially young people, learn more about the sit-in and their personal stories as a whole. Many people sacrificed and died for the freedoms we enjoy today, and we should remember and honor them. My goal is to show people’s strength. We are not weak. We can go ahead and try to do better.

Google’s Brazilian homepage was decorated with a scribble that celebrates the 85th birthday of feminist and civil rights activist Lélia Gonzalez.

Gonzalez’s passion for ridding the world of racism and sexism will be remembered by many generations to come. In 2015, the United Nations of Brazil named a new building after Lélia Gonzalez in honor of its groundbreaking success.

