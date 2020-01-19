Google Doodle celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Everywhere in the United States, the third Monday of January is reserved as a day of service and community in honor of Pastor Martin Martin Luther King Jr. As always, Google participates in the celebration with a Doodle home page that reflects the common dream that Martin Luther King Jr. Day represents.

The Doodle, which speaks a clear message of solidarity with your fellow men and women, was created for Google by artist Dr. Fahamu pecou. In it you see seven people embracing and leaning on each other, with someone wearing a shirt that Dr. King proposes. The shirt color of each person loosely stands for the usual colors of the word “Google”.

When asked what in particular the many achievements of Martin Luther King Jr. inspired the Doodle of the day, Dr. shared Pecou’s desire that art inspired the same call for personal action and activism that dr. King inspired those with whom he spoke.

Dr. King is remembered as one of the most important people in history. In some ways, his level of achievement, compassion, and meaning can be daunting. But Dr. King reminded us, in his own words, that what he did and stood was not an extraordinary achievement – we must rise to our own greatness for the improvement of all humanity. He reminded us that no one was ever granted a right that he did not fight for. And that when we come together – we as a country, as a people, as people – we can overcome everything and make this world a better place.

Dr. Pecou also offered some insight into his artistic process, by sharing two early designs for the Google Doodle. In the first version, the seven people close their arms together in a gesture of teamwork and combined strength.

If this Martin Luther King Jr. Day Doodle makes you feel inspired to be part of something bigger, the day is also reserved as one of only two nationally designated days of service in the US. For more information about the life and legacy of Dr. King to Martin Luther King, Jr.: The Man Who made his Dream a reality on Google Arts & Culture.

