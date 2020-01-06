Loading...

As proof that everything sells when it is well priced, the Pixel Slate seems to have been a ‘popular item’ during the holidays. In fact, the Google Store had problems and delays in sending the Chrome OS tablet.

For Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday, the Google Store has lowered the Pixel Slate to $ 449 for the m3 model with 8 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. The i5 with 8 GB / 128 GB was $ 649, while $ 1,249 gave you a top class i7 with 16 GB / 256 GB. In addition to the $ 350 all-round discount, Google has also added a Pixelbook Pen ($ 99) and a keyboard of your choice – Pixel Slate Keyboard ($ 199) or Brydge G-Type Keyboard ($ 159.99) – for a maximum saving of $ 648.

Pixel Slate shipping delays and complaints (via Android Police) started shortly after the sale of a week, with some expecting their units to arrive in early December. That was not the case, because Google Support only gave a meaningful answer at the end of last month.

In an email to buyers, Google noted that it “was unable to ship your Pixel Slate order.”

The demand for this popular article has exceeded our expectations and we are currently experiencing inventory issues. Although we can perform the delivery, it would take some time to correct the problem and replenish our stocks.

Fortunately, the Pixel Slate is expected to ship and arrive by mid-January. To make it right, Google did provide a ‘$ 50 appeasement’ for the delay that the Chrome OS tablet has further reduced in price.

Since the announcement in 2018, the Pixel Slate was not a popular item with all accounts, probably because of the price, the tablet performance (initially) and the optional keyboard accessory. The Black Friday sale solved two of those major factors, proving that the device was too expensive from the start.

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hUcSPTbewDc (/ embed)