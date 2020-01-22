Google Contacts 3.15 bug makes it very slow to open people

Historically a simple application, the standard Contacts app on Android is a bit buggy after the last update. Opening people in Google Contacts 3.15 is remarkably slow and takes a few seconds.

First introduced last week, version 3.15 of Contacts was widely rolled out yesterday via the Play Store. Starting Google Contacts is normal, but opening a contact by tapping the main list is slow.

You will first see a blue charge indicator at the top of the screen, followed by a profile image and a name. The carousel with buttons for quick actions such as Calling, Text, Video, E-mail and Pay comes next, with current data that is loaded last.

Any contact with more than one entry will experience this delay. As can be seen in the video below, this delay occurs even if you have just opened a person’s data. In fact, the second and third openings are slower than the first. Earlier versions of Google Contacts need a second to open, but it is not as long as 3.15.

If you put your device in airplane mode, this delay is eliminated. This suggests that Google gets contacts from the cloud with every open data, but the speed is still not acceptable.

We tested a whole range of Pixel flagships – including the 2, 3, 3a and 4 – with all of them being delayed. Other parts of the app, including settings and making new contacts, work normally.

For such an important feature, this delay in Google Contacts is pretty annoying to the point where you would avoid the app and just use Gmail, Phone, or Messaging.

