Google Cloud offers 'Premium Support' for companies

While Google Cloud is trying to move further from its distant third position behind Microsoft and Amazon, there are a handful of common complaints about its offering, including ease of use. The division today announced that Google Cloud Premium Support offers an “updated support model that is proactive, uniform and centered around the customer.”

Google builds on the existing technical account manager (TAM) service and SLOs of 15 minutes.

Premium support is designed to better meet the needs of our customers with modern cloud technology. And we have made investments to improve the customer experience, with an updated support model that is proactive, uniform, centered around the customer and flexible to meet the different needs of their companies.

Once the primary change is accompanied by having cases “handled directly by context-aware experts” who are familiar with the “unique application stack, architecture and implementation details of an enterprise”

This team works closely with your technical account manager to provide a customer-focused support experience with faster business resolution, more personal service and higher customer satisfaction.

In addition, Premium Support ensures consistency in Google Cloud Platform and G Suite subscriptions. This includes:

A more competitive range of functions and services

Simplified prices compared to previous Google Cloud support offers

Intelligent systems (such as third-party technology support, Support API and Recommenders)

Services at company level

Three purchases add-ons will also be available. Google’s Premium Support is launched today with the company that plans to roll out additional features and support plans in 2020.

Advanced Event Management Service – For a deeper architecture review and greater preparedness for peak events, we offer advanced event management that can be purchased separately.

Extensive TAM coverage – For companies with global operations that require TAM guidance in multiple time zones, you can purchase additional TAM support during business hours in other regions.

Mission-critical support – In pilot with customers and available later this year, this service offers an SRE (site reliability engineering) engagement, which evaluates the customer and helps design a package of support around the Google Cloud customer projects that have the highest sensitivity to downtime. Thanks to the process locks that we build with the client, we can respond jointly to major incidents using predefined war rooms.

