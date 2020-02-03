Google Cloud achieves an annual revenue percentage of $ 10 billion

Google Cloud has achieved an annual revenue of $ 10 billion, Google said Monday when its parent company Alphabet reported fiscal results for the fourth quarter of 2019. Growth in Cloud, an increase of 53 percent on an annual basis, was driven by significant growth in the Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

“The growth rate of GCP was significantly higher than that of Cloud in general, and the growth rate of GCP accelerated from 2018 to 2019,” said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet and Google, during Monday’s conference call.

The diluted earnings per share of Alphabet in the fourth quarter amounted to $ 15.35 with sales of $ 46.075, an increase of 17 percent on an annual basis.

Analysts expected earnings of $ 12.59 per share on sales of $ 46.94 billion.

For the full fiscal 2019, Google reported a diluted earnings per share of $ 49.16 on revenue of $ 161.86 billion, an increase of 18 percent on an annual basis.

“Our investments in deep computing, including artificial intelligence, ambient computing and cloud computing, provide a strong foundation for further growth and new opportunities in Alphabet,” Pichai said in a statement. “I am really pleased with our continuous progress in searching and building two of our newer growth areas – YouTube, with $ 15 billion in annual advertising revenue, and Cloud, which now has a turnover of $ 10 billion.”

The company is now announcing its revenue in more detail, including for Search, YouTube ads, and Cloud.

For Q4 2019, Google Cloud raised $ 2,614 billion, an increase from $ 1,709 billion a year earlier. For the full fiscal 2019, the cloud company raised $ 8.918 billion, an increase of $ 5.888 billion in 2018 and $ 4.056 billion in 2017.

Ads generated the most revenue for Google, accounting for $ 37.934 billion in Q4 and $ 134.81 in FY 2019.

Google Search and other advertising revenue (excluding YouTube) raised $ 27.185 billion in the fourth quarter, compared to $ 23.32 billion a year earlier. Full year sales were $ 98.115 billion, an increase of $ 85.296 billion in 2018 and $ 69.81 billion in 2017.

Fourth quarter revenue for YouTube ads was $ 4,717 billion, an increase from $ 3,656 billion a year earlier. Full year revenue was $ 15.149 billion, an increase of $ 11.155 billion in 2018 and $ 8.15 billion in 2017.

Alphabet’s moonshot category “Other bets” generated $ 172 million in sales in the fourth quarter and $ 659 million for the full year.