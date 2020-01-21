Google Classroom headings and originality reports leave beta

In addition to Chromebooks, Google Classroom is another company’s popular educational tool that allows teachers to manage assignments and allow students to collaborate in discussions. After introducing a beta last year, Google introduces new rubric and originality reporting tools for all G Suite for Education customers.

A common way in which teachers currently check for essay plagiarism is by manually copying passages and pasting them into Google Search. Originality reports can automate that process by first showing students if their work lacks quotes or shows poor paraphrasing.

After a work has been submitted, instructors automatically see the report in a sidebar during review with marked sections. Originality reports in Google Classroom for English will be rolled out in the coming month. In the price structure all teachers receive three free reports per class. G Suite Enterprise for Education offers unlimited originality checks.

With this launch, Google starts testing originality reports in Spanish, Portuguese and French. Another test prepares student to student competitions that will compare entries with previously submitted work from an entire school. In addition to web reviews, Google notes how this database is owned by schools and can be deleted manually at any time.

Another Classroom feature that is leaving beta today is rubrics. When starting an assignment, headings can be made and made available to students. These guidelines can be reused, as well as exported and imported. The section then appears to the teacher during the assessment process.

Finally, Google is expanding a test with which Classroom can synchronize figures with school information systems (SIS). Supported integrations now include Capita SIMS, Infinite Campus and Skyward SMS 2.0, and more are coming.

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bIk81jrGPdY (/ embed)