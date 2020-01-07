Google Chrome to hide notification spam from February 2020

Loading...

Following the footsteps of Mozilla, Google today announced plans to hide pop-up notifications for notifications in Chrome from next February 2020.

According to a blog published today, Google plans to “roll out a quieter user interface for reporting rights that reduces interruptions to requests for reporting rights”.

The change is scheduled for Google Chrome 80, scheduled for release on February 4 next month.

From the Notifications API to notification spam

Google’s move reduces the number of pop-up notifications that users see when they visit a website. Nowadays, most websites bully users to enable notifications, usually through a pop-up that falls down from the Chrome URL bar and hides a large part of a web page. Often this pop-up also blocks access to a website, preventing users from reading content until they handle the pop-up.

The function has its usage scenarios and can be extremely useful, but only when used by legitimate organizations. Social networks and instant messaging clients use it to display alerts for popular topics, new messages or new private messages. News sites, such as ZDNet, also use notifications to alert users when new articles come out.

However, not all sites that use this API do this in a professional manner. Many sites tend to prompt users again with new pop-up notifications, even if users initially ignored the first prompt.

In addition, cyber crime groups have also realized in recent years how they can arm the API for reports.

A new spam tactic has become increasingly popular in recent years. Cyber ​​crime groups lure users to their malicious sites and display pop-up notifications for notifications. If users accidentally click the wrong button and subscribe to one of these shady sites, they will be bothered for many days with all kinds of annoying pop-ups, links to shady products or links infected downloads with malware. The tactic has become very popular because it allows scammers to send new spam waves directly to a user’s device long after the user has left his site – where the reports were accidentally accepted.

Mozilla was the first to act

Notification pop-ups have been added to modern browsers in Chrome 22 (September 2012) and Firefox 22 (June 2013), with the addition of the Notification API.

In the following years, browser makers realized that this new API was being misused and added controls that allowed users to block recurring pop-ups of notifications on annoying websites. However, the feature is never disabled by default because it was used on many legitimate sites.

In November 2019, Mozilla was the first browser vendor to take a stand against reporting spam.

The browser maker did not drop support for the Notifications API, but instead settled for a middle ground by announcing that notification prompts continue to work but are no longer visible. Starting with Firefox 72, released today, all notification pop-ups are hidden under an icon in the URL bar and do not appear prominently in the browser’s user interface, nor do they block a user’s access to a website.

Firefox users who want to subscribe to a website and receive notifications must take a proactive approach and click on the URL bar icon and then manually subscribe to the notification.

Google follows the example

Mozilla’s change was warmly greeted by browser users, who at this time had had enough of the constant stream of pop-up notifications that had been a thorn in the past 7-8 years. Chrome users have also made their voices heard and have asked Google to follow a similar approach.

Google has announced a similar change today. Starting with Chrome 80 next month, the Google browser by default also blocks most pop-up notifications and displays an icon in the URL bar, similar to Firefox.

When Chrome 80 is launched next month, a new option is added in the Chrome Settings section that allows users to sign up for the new “quieter reporting interface.”

Users can enable this option as soon as Chrome 80 is released, or they can wait for Google to enable it by default, as the feature will be rolled out to the wider Chrome user base in the coming weeks.

To register, users must switch between ‘Use quieter messages“in Settings> Site Settings> Notifications.

According to Google, the new feature works by hiding notification requests for Chrome users who regularly ignore notification questions.

In addition, Chrome also automatically blocks notifications on sites where users rarely accept notifications.

This approach is designed to automatically block notification prompts from sites that users think are spam, while legitimate sites can continue to show notifications to users – such as pop-up notifications from sites such as Twitter, Facebook, Slack, and others.