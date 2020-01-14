Google Chrome to gradually abolish support for third-party cookies

In August, Google announced its “Privacy Sandbox” initiative to build a more private web through open standards. The Chrome developer has issued an update today, including how it plans to end support for third-party cookies, timelines, and the response it has heard from the community.

Google’s approach is driven by not entirely shy advertising, given its importance for supporting businesses online, including their own. That said, it sees ad tracking as “now using much more than its original design intent” and does not match user privacy expectations.

Some browsers have responded to these concerns by blocking third-party cookies, but we believe that this has unintended consequences that could adversely affect both users and the web ecosystem. By undermining the business model of many ad-supported websites, blunt approaches to cookies encourage the use of opaque techniques, such as fingerprints (an invasive solution to replace cookies), which can actually reduce user privacy and control.

Chrome plans to “gradually phase out support for third-party cookies” within two years of providing a good solution for users, publishers, and advertisers, while limiting temporary solutions. Google will launch anti-fingerprint measures later this year to “detect and reduce secret tracking and temporary solutions.”

Browsing origin testing testing for ending support for third-party cookies in Chrome starts towards the end of the year, starting with conversion measurement and then personalization.

The company today reiterated its belief in a standards-based approach after the industry worked on creating an alternative and gradually phasing out Flash.

Fortunately, we have received positive feedback in forums such as the W3C that the mechanisms underlying the Privacy Sandbox represent important use cases and are moving in the right direction. This feedback and related proposals from other participants in standards give us the confidence that solutions can work in this space.

Meanwhile, Google continues with other privacy and security work in the browser. Starting next month, Chrome will limit unsafe tracking of multiple sites by treating cookies that do not have the SameSite label only as a first party and require cookies labeled for use by third parties to be accessed via HTTPS. In addition to improving security, this gives you more precise browser cookies.

