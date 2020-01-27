As our Android phones get bigger and bigger, Google Chrome compensates with a redesign called “Duet” that brings more of the user interface to the bottom of the screen. Google has now canceled the Duet design of Chrome for Android by removing some buttons, but that is not necessarily a good thing.

In the latest stable version of Google Chrome for Android, the still optional “Duet” design offers five icon buttons at the bottom of your screen for Home, Share, Search, Tabs and more. This brings everything a short distance from the address bar within reach on larger phones, but it is certainly messy.

Google has decided, as noted by Android Police, that five buttons in the Duet bar was too many and reduced this to three. Which three can you ask? That depends entirely on the experiment group you have landed in or which option you choose for the ‘Chrome Duet’ flag (chrome: // flags # enable-chrome-duet).

Option A is the “Home-Search-TabSwitcher Variation” which, as you would guess, offers the “Home”, “Search” and “Tabs” buttons at the bottom of the screen. If you choose this variant, the ‘More’ button will be placed back at the top of the screen, next to the address bar.

Similarly, the second “Home-Search-Share Variation” option swaps the “Tabs” button for “Share”, while the last “NewTab-Search-Share Variation” option gives you a quick shortcut to a new tab, the usual “Search” button and a “Share” button. Both formats move both the tab switch and the ‘More’ button next to the address bar.

The big problem, of course, is that none of these Duet layouts can be completely in line with the way people use Chrome or will use Chrome for Android in the future. For example, if you want to use the tab grouping functions that have recently been integrated with Duet, you must essentially use the only layout that the tab switch provides. By doing this, however, you sacrifice quick access to the Share button, which also receives an upgrade with a new share sheet and options such as screenshots and QR sharing.

The new three-button layout from Duet is already live in Chrome for Android Beta, which means it should be stable within a few weeks.

What do you think of the latest redesign of Chrome for Android? Which three buttons do you want at the bottom of your browser? Let us know in the comments!

