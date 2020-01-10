Google Chrome can help you find more from web makers

Loading...

With the seemingly endless breadth of content available on the internet today, when you find content that is truly special and unique, you may want to see more from the same author or creator. Google Chrome is preparing an experimental feature to help you do that by showing social media information and more content from your favorite web creators.

When the news of most of the new Chrome features starts, we discovered a new flag this week that has been added to the chrome: // flags page of Google Chrome, which contains all sorts of experimental browser features.

Profile card

Allows users to open the profile card to see more information about content creators.

# Enable profile card

The name and description of the flag leave much of the imagination behind, so we went a little deeper to see what this latest experiment with the ‘Profile card’ has in store. From what we can collect, a new button is added to the right-hand side of the Omnibox, the name of Google Chrome for the multifunctional address bar. However, instead of an icon, this button displays the social media profile photo of the creator responsible for the page you’re currently on.

If you tap this new button, the ‘Profile card’ of the same name will appear, revealing a wealth of information about that web content creator, including their name, a short biography and the social media platforms on which they are located. All information for this card is automatically generated by Google using the URL of the current page. Unfortunately, we do not yet understand how this is being achieved, but we think the result should look like a shortened version of the info card that is seen when looking up a public figure on Google Search.

What remains to be seen is who among the large crowd of webmakers is eligible for Chrome to add a ‘Profile card’ to their online works. My personal hope would be that almost every emerging content maker could put their social media details in the right place and show Google Chrome a little more.

The unfortunate downside of this is that there will always be bad actors who take every opportunity they can. Google will almost certainly have to introduce a number of restrictions to prevent malicious, explicit or just spam content from being proudly advertised by Chrome. Hopefully a good compromise can be found between the extremes of only allowing people who have a Google Knowledge Graph listing and allowing anyone with a Twitter account.

For now, the Profile Card experiment is limited to Google Chrome for Android, but there are Profile Cards that come on desktop Chrome. The fastest that we expect profile cards to arrive correctly is Chrome 81 or 82 later this year. Or, as always is the potential with the experimental Chrome features that we find, the idea of ​​revealing the profile card of a creator can be eliminated before it ever reaches our devices.

