Google Chrome & # 39; Person 1 & # 39; bug renames secondary profiles

Google Chrome is updated regularly and, more often than not, it goes without problems. However, in Google Chrome 79, many users have noticed that secondary profiles lose their names and instead & # 39; Person 1 & # 39; are called.

With Chrome v79 being rolled out, some users notice a bug with the secondary profiles in the browser. Secondary profiles work almost like a second browser, allowing families to synchronize their Google accounts, separate their history and more. It is also a useful tool for managing both personal and business accounts.

In this latest update, a Google Chrome bug causes the name of those secondary profiles as "Person 1" and so on. It does not delete profiles or delete their data, but simply renames the profile to remove the personalized or Google-based name. There are a number of threads on the Google support forums regarding the issue.

Personally I also saw this problem on my desktop Windows computer and on a laptop. However, another Windows laptop did not have the same problem after that update.

The people at PinuikaWeb noticed that the # profile-menu-revamp flag is causing the problem. In Chrome 79, that flag is active by default and appears to cause these problems. Hopefully Google can improve this in the near future. This is probably due to a change that Google has made to profiles in v79. Our Abner Li previously explained:

Due to a related change, the browser can better emphasize what profile that you use by adding a name next to the avatar. Google is intended for shared devices with multiple users and wants to ensure that you save data in the correct Google account.

