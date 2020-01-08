Google @ CES 2020 takes you on an assistant 'journey'

Loading...

Google has been increasingly present at CES in recent years. Things will not change in the new decade: Google is still delivering a huge stand at CES 2020, tons of products are being preserved, a strong focus on Google Assistant and a great experience to demonstrate it.

Nomad case for Pixel 3

On the opening day we were able to get to the Google booth early to hear about some new announcements for Assistant in the coming year, including sticky notes for smart screens, Assistant reading what is on your screen, and more. Then we could explore the stand.

As usual, the Google booth was absolutely flooded with products that work with Assistant. There was a wall of Android smartphones and Wear OS smartwatches, as well as Android TVs, sound bars, smart home lighting products and much more. Some new products such as speakers from Belkin and Konka, new Wear OS smartwatches and new telephones from TCL and other brands also came to the stand. In the middle of the room there are also some experiences with Nest Hub and Pixel 4 to show off Assistant.

Our experience at the booth started at the back with a quick demo of Android Auto. First, in a BMW that used Wireless Android Auto, that was something the brand recently took over. We then switched to a Volvo XC40, which uses a native version of Android Auto that is extended to more of the vehicle. The interface is different, but it supports many of the same apps and functions, in addition to being able to control the climate and display navigation behind the wheel.

However, upstairs is where the real pleasure is for the Google CES 2020 stand with the “Google Assistant Journey.” In a sharp turn away from last year’s roller coaster, the 2020 version of this experience was called “Change of Plans” and is a fun, interactive experience.

An enthusiastic ‘guide’ will guide you through the experience where you will live the life of a person looking for a reservation to try out a dish called ‘Bacon and Brussels Burrata di Bufala Risotto Burrito’. The name of that dish is absolutely ridiculous, just a hint about the upcoming fun tour.

In the first two rooms, those who come in see a lot of Google Assistant hardware while following a story of a woman going to try this dish. When you get into the ‘car’ in the second room, the turns get worse as plans change and ‘you’ decide to take the group of friends to your own home instead where you make the dish all by yourself.

In all this, a voice without a body tells the experience with a few sarcastic quips and overactive lines, but only in the third room do you realize that this is a real person who guides you through the experience. They ask, “Does anyone know how to cook?” Or in my group, choose a specific person to find out if they know how to make bacon and Brussels Burrata di Bufala Risotto Burrito. Of course they didn’t.

From there you enter a faux supermarket with a Pixel 4 that is displayed to find the ingredients for the recipe. It was at this point that Google’s plan was realized with me because I had to say aloud: “Hey Google, look for a recipe for Bacon and Brussels Burrata di Bufala Risotto Burrito.” I failed.

By the way, Google has partnered with Tasty to make a recipe for this ridiculous dish.

After the ingredients are ready, ask Pixel 4 to preheat the oven and then, once at the door, unlock it using the Assistant. Throughout this experience the narrator gives snarky comments to make things airy and enjoyable, but things really went over the top with the nice touch of a “Hello, I’m Mat” doormat.

In the kitchen, a few more assignments are given by your group of six, including cooling a bottle of champagne in a connected refrigerator, making rice with an Instant Pot, running a food processor and even using one of those connected water taps. Finally, the Bacon and Brussels Burrata di Bufala Risotto Burrito is ready, and the dining table folds to reveal the dish just in time for Jen, “your” friend during this trip to appear on a Nest Hello at the front door.

Although the long wait for the Assistant trip from Google is probably not worth the wait for everyone, it is a few nice smiles and, frankly, some smart technical demos. It would actually be very cool if Google would make this kind of experience available in pop-up shops in the future, because things like this would have much more impact on the general public versus the technically educated crowd of CES.

At the back of the Google CES 2020 stand there is a huge, very nice slide that leads to a ball pit, but we’ll have more to say about that soon …

More about CES 2020:

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ipQLAwrnKwg [/ embed]