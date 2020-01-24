Google Camera 7.3 flash menu tweaks, hints on Pixel 4a

Google Camera 7.3 will be rolled out this evening with some minor adjustments to the app. It is striking how this latest version refers to 24FPS video recording and the upcoming “mid-range” Pixel 4a.

Flash menu

Google Camera 7.3 repositions the swipe menu so that the Flash control row is now the first – instead of the third. It replaces Motion preferences at the top because users are more likely to have access to them.

DND access

When recording video, the Google Camera can automatically enable DND, so that recordings are not interrupted by notification messages. This requires that you provide “Do not disturb access” in the “Special app access” menu in “Apps & notifications”. If this is not yet enabled on your device, Google Camera will now ask you in the settings.

24FPS video recording

Two lines in Google Camera 7.3 suggest that support comes for 24FPS video recording. It is unclear whether existing devices will get this cinematic frame rate, or whether this is for a future pixel. Only 30FPS and 60FPS are currently accessible.

Pixel 4a code names for the midrange

Upcoming Google devices usually appear early in Google Camera, given that optics is an important part of the Pixel experience. As spotted by XDA, version 7.3 refers multiple times to all three possible Pixel 4a code names: sunfish, bramble and redfin.

In the meantime, there is a new reference to “pixel_20_mid_range” in this release. Similar terms were used to describe last year’s Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL.

How to update?

Google Camera 7.3 is now being rolled out via the Play Store. You can also get it from APK Mirror.

