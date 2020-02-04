Google Assistant tests uniform notification settings

Even without direct interaction, the assistant does a lot in the background via warning messages. Google is now striving to give users a better way to manage the wizard through uniform notification settings for phones.

Currently, the notification settings for the wizard are mainly on the System Notifications page of the Google app, which you can access from the app information. There are also “email updates” in the wizard’s settings.

For some users (via Android Police), the latter is replaced by a uniform “Notifications” page, where you can choose which types of notifications you would like to receive from your assistant. There are seven categories under “Telephone”:

Help with tasks: You can find information about your flights, bills, package deliveries and much more in your Gmail or Google account.

Tips: Find out how your assistant can help you in new ways.

subscriptions: Only sent on topics you want to track.

Memories: The things you were reminded of by your assistant or assigned to you by someone you know.

Extended answers: Get more information about things your assistant has requested on other devices.

Feedback: Short surveys to improve the wizard.

Actions on Google: Notifications from services that you have linked to your assistant.

Those you are most likely to interact with fall under the “Help with Tasks” category. This includes flight and other travel updates, invoice reminders, package deliveries, and event updates. Another class of warning messages are “advanced answers” when you ask for directions on your smart speaker and Google automatically sends the full results to your phone.

These new Google Assistant notification settings are not widely used and will not appear on all of the devices we reviewed today. This way you can control the assistant’s propagation service and merge other work that we discovered in a unified settings list for other basic functions.

