Google Assistant Smart Displays adds sticky notes, speed dial

Children are naturally attracted to smart speakers because of their ease of use. Recognizing that Google has developed family-friendly features in recent years and that it will continue with CES 2020 with Smart Display sticky notes and speed dialing.

With the Nest Hub Max you can already use video Duo messages with the central location of Smart Displays in the house, especially ideal for sharing. Google now lets everyone take text notes without signing in or using Voice Match.

For example, if you walk out the door in the morning, you can leave a message telling other household members that you have already fed your pet. Just say, “Hey Google, leave a note stating that I have already fed Max breakfast.”

Smart ‘household notes’ display appears with a distinctive yellow background that identifies the author and when it was created. They occupy the first card after tapping the background of the photo frame, while you can swipe through all home communities in full screen.

Another function is the possibility to make a speed dial card for ‘household contacts’. Also available for smart speakers, you can manually assemble important people.

Once set up, anyone can call your neighbor Sarah by saying “Hey Google, call Sarah” or by tapping Sarah’s name in your Smart Display’s household contacts list.

Google builds on family-oriented functions such as Broadcast and Pretty Please with the ability to quickly leave messages. Sticky notes for Smart Display and the speed dial “will be rolled out later this year.”

