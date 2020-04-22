Google Assistant rolls out voice detection sensitivity controls

Having a microphone in your home that listens to everything you say sounds like a nightmare to Orwellian privacy, but smart devices like Google Home have become the norm. Now, to address security concerns, Google has begun rolling out a new Google Assistant feature that will allow users to adjust their voice sensitivity.

Soon you will be able to tell your Google Home to stop hustling its virtual ears with anything remotely similar to the words “Hey, Google.”

The rollout was first spotted by XDA Developers’ Mishaal Rahman, who accessed it by tampering with the Google Home app code. Following a Google spokesperson confirmed this to The Verge.

Initially announced in September 2019, Google wrote in a blog post that the upcoming controls are intended to give users “more control to reduce accidental activations, or if you will, it’s easier for you to get help in especially noisy environments. “

From screenshots shared by Rahman, it appears only the main account on each device will be able to change its sensitivity settings. Rahman noted that the new feature will also be added to smart displays such as Google Nest Hub.

Aside from privacy issues, the new feature should also make Google’s smart devices more annoying for users who find it piping up when they don’t want to. Google Assistant is expected to get the message that not every casual conversation in the kitchen involves them.

