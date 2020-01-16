Google Assistant integration is coming to Chrome for Android

Google Assistant has taken over many of the company’s products to replace earlier forms of voice search. Now it seems that Google is finally preparing to integrate Google Assistant into Chrome for Android to replace the old voice search feature.

Spotted by XDA developers, two commits give Chromium Gerrit a fairly clear picture of what Google is planning to do. The first commitment clearly states that Google intends to provide voice searches to Assistant when used from the Chrome address bar. Another commit shows a flag to enable that functionality.

In the current status, the Google Chrome microphone button activates another voice search function. It has a different, outdated interface that was specific to Android. When Assistant takes over this in Chrome, users must also get faster, more accurate results from Google.

Google is still in the early days of preparing this functionality, but it is already clear that it will arrive in Chrome 85, which will be released later this year.

