Google Assistant continues to grow in smart speakers in 2020

The smart speaker market continues to grow every year, but Google still has a lot to catch up on. A eMarketer report (via TechCrunch) shows that Amazon is expected to dominate the smart speaker market in 2020 at 70%, while Google is slightly over 30% behind.

According to this latest report, Amazon still has strong control over the smart speaker market in 2020, though the numbers have been slowly declining in the past three years. Amazon speakers currently make up about 69.7% of the market, a little less than last year (72.9%).

On the other hand, Google is on the uptrend as it approaches 32%, a slight plus of 31.1% in 2019. Well, I know what you think, these numbers are not adding up. The report mentions that percentages are over 100% because some smart speaker owners own multiple brands.

It should come as no surprise that Amazon still has so much control over the market. After all, the company has a broader portfolio of products provided by Alexa, and Amazon was the first provider to enter this area. As the report shows, many customers will likely buy more devices from the same brand rather than switch to another.

Over time, Google is expected to continue expanding its market share, while Amazon will slowly decline. In other countries, Google has an advantage thanks to better language support, but Amazon remains the leader in the US market, also thanks to its aggressive sales.

Victoria Petrock, principal analyst at eMarketer, said:

Since Amazon launched the Echo, it has built a convincing lead in the U.S. and continues to hit back the challenges of its top rivals. We previously expected Google and Apple to gain a foothold in this market, but Amazon remains aggressive. By offering affordable devices and expanding Alexa knowledge, the company has retained Echo’s appeal.

